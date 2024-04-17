Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

