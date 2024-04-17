Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE EFX opened at $238.55 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.00.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 35.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

