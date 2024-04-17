ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 238,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.98.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

