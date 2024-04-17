Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $3,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $172.81 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $229.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

