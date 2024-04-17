Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 458,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TACK opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

