First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $839.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

