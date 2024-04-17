FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,848,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,380,000 after acquiring an additional 272,478 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

