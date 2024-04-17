Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 16,757.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 497,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diageo by 119.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 196,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DEO opened at $136.07 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

