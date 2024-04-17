Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 38,790 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,790 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

