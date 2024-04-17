Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 984 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

