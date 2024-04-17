GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 684 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,417,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,166,546,000 after purchasing an additional 606,382 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,089,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,612,000 after purchasing an additional 871,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

