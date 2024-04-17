Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 67,593 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,593 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $68,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,670,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

