iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after buying an additional 1,556,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 523.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,933,000 after buying an additional 1,470,818 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 825,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 54,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after buying an additional 504,327 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 732,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CMF opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

