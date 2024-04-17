iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USRT. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

