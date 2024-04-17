Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stake Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on J. Bank of America upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

