Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.53. Janus International Group shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 139,461 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Janus International Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,774 shares of company stock worth $6,239,249. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,096,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 259.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,973,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

