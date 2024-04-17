JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

JPM opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile



JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

