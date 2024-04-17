JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $219.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $226.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.05.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 126,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,341,000 after buying an additional 23,894 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

