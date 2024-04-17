JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,670,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 10,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average is $168.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

