Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 911 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 323.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 525,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,690,000 after acquiring an additional 401,193 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.