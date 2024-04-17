Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,943 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Yelp worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $232,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,134,452.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

