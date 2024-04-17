Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $7,916,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,454 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $229.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

