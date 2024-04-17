Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.11 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

