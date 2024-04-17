Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $144.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.71. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

