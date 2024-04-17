Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $124.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $145.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.61.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

