Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $5,339,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Kroger by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Kroger stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

