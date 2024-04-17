New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

