NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 14,733 First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,153.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,647,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,745,000 after buying an additional 4,538,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,565,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,829,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after buying an additional 54,833 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

