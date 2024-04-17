NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 321 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

MPWR stock opened at $655.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $697.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $599.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

