NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.75%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.