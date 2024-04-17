NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $339.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

