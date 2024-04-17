NewEdge Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

ILCB opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.47 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.