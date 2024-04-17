NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

