NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $645,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 32,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $616,405.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larree M. Renda sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $616,405.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,219.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

