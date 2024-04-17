NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $651,000 Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 784.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,338 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned about 0.14% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.17.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

