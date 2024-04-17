NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $579,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.01.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

