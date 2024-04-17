NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $701,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,201,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,142,000 after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,074,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,012,000 after acquiring an additional 278,369 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,391,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,638,000 after acquiring an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,894,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 40,064 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.04 and a one year high of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.