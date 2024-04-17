NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

