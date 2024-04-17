NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,493 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,363 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.57 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.14. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

