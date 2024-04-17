NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,978 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

