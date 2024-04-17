NewEdge Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $257.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $257.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.