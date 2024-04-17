NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Position in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 25,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

