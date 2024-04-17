NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $98.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.