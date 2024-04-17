NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

