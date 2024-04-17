NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 39 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.22.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.86.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

