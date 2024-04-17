NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

JPIE stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

