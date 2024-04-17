Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMT opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.38%.

In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 7,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $111,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,479.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

