Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4,793.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $149.30 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $216.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day moving average is $186.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

