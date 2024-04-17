Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after buying an additional 876,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 79,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.6 %

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $70.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.