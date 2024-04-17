NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $838.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

